French Mayor Blisters Macron: "Mass Immigration Must Be Ended"

French President Emmanuel Macron was warned about the wrath he is incurring by showering migrants with preferential treatment and resources during a town hall attended by some 600 mayors from around the country.

Brigitte Barèges, mayor of Montauban, spoke on behalf of "forgotten" French citizens who have now been protesting in the streets for more than 10 weeks, and who are often smeared as 'far-right' or 'violent extremists' by the mainstream press and French officials.

"Mass immigration must be ended," Mayor Barèges said, citing citizens' concerns in the 'Cahier de Doléances' - a log of grievances being compiled as part of a national 'grand debate.'

"The people who are at the roundabouts feel deprecated, forgotten by the Republic. The people who are at the roundabouts, the Yellow Vests . . . they are worried because they are treated worse than those who came from elsewhere."

"They express themselves with their three-colored [French] flags at those roundabouts," she continued. "They express themselves by singing the Marseillaise when they're marching. They aren't all vandals, rioters - I hosted them in my town hall. Those are poor people."

Barèges referenced schools in the countryside where French speakers are now a minority, and a foster care system that is "clogged up" with "unaccompanied minors" from other nations who receive preferential treatment over France's own needy children.

She also cited the exorbitant budget allocated to caring for foreign children - some two billion euros annually, and also government housing being set aside for migrants while needy citizens are effectively given the cold shoulder.

"When the Yellow Vests cannot have access to a social apartment - and we are building a lot of them - unfortunately those social apartments are especially jammed up with prefecture reservations, destined precisely for foreigners."

Barèges touched on other topics, including French citizens' difficulty accessing and affording basic healthcare or critical items such as glasses and dentures, while migrants enjoy fully-subsidized medical treatment.

"There are no NGOs for the Yellow Vests - and they would sometimes deserve it because they are in great distress," Barèges concluded. "I propose to be the candidate, Mr. President, to fight all sorts of social frauds, which are multiplying the feeling of injustice felt by many French people."

See Infowars' latest on-the-ground coverage of Yellow Vests protests here.

Special thanks to Vlad Tepes for video translation

Dan Lyman joins Alex Jones to detail his coverage of the Yellow Vest protests in Europe where he breaks the news that French police, sometimes foreign EU troops, are now armed with lethal rifles and other projectiles to use on the French citizens if need be.

(PHOTO: LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP/Getty Images)