French MP Slams Plan to Repatriate 130 Jihadis

A French MP blasted plans announced by Interior Minister Christophe Castaner to repatriate some 130 jihadis currently detained in Syria.

Castaner told BFM TV he fears a U.S. withdrawal from Syria could somehow enable the ISIS-linked fighters to escape and return to the battlefield.

“All those who will return to France will be judged in court,” Castaner said. “If the judge thinks that it will be necessary to incarcerate them, and that will be the usual case, they will be put in jail.”

MP Valérie Boyer took to the floor of the National Assembly to denounce Castaner's scheme, asserting the combatants should be judged where they are held, as their repatriation could "feel like treason for the victims."

"It is not about ordinary crimes, but crimes against humanity, crimes of genocide, for which the witnesses who survived their abuse tell us that those who spoke French were among the most cruel," Boyer said. "You consider the jihadis to be French, but we Republicans have been asking for years for the termination of their nationality."

Boyer pointed out that law enforcement resources are already stretched to their limits, and that prisons serve as hotbeds for Islamic radicalization.

In a brief response, Castaner claimed the "130" number had been fabricated by the media, but failed to provide concrete figures.

Video translation courtesy of Vlad Tepes

(PHOTO: Delil Souleiman /AFP/Getty Images)