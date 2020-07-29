French Police Clear Massive Migrant Camp in Paris Suburb

French police have begun the process of clearing a very large migrant camp in the Paris suburb of Aubervilliers, moving up to 2,000 mostly-male inhabitants to other locations nearby, according to reports.

The tent encampment, which sprawls along the banks of the Saint-Denis canal, has rapidly grown in size in recent months, as Infowars Europe reported last week.

While activists estimated approximately 1,000 migrant were squatting in the camp as of mid-July, that number may have been closer to 2,000 by the end of the month.

“The evacuation of the huge Aubervilliers migrant camp, in Seine-Saint-Denis, began this Wednesday morning,” Fdesouche reports. “Between 1,500 and 2,000 people, mainly single men but also 200 people grouped into families, lived in this unsanitary camp made of tents and cardboard boxes set up along the Saint-Denis Canal. Most of them are from Afghanistan, Mali, Ethiopia and Sudan.”

“For several weeks now, as the number of occupants in the camp has increased, tensions have grown steadily between migrants and residents of the neighborhood.”

Évacuation du camp de #migrants à #Aubervilliers. Beaucoup de ces réfugiés seront à nouveau dans la rue dès ce soir d'après les associations. @LCI @TF1LeJT pic.twitter.com/OsVieSy8th — Florian Litzler (@FlorianLitzler) July 29, 2020

Many of the migrants are reportedly being moved by bus to gymnasiums and other facilities in the area.

Waleed Al-Husseini, founder of the Council of Ex-Muslims of France, shared shocking video of the camp on social media.

“This country is truly becoming a slum,” Al-Husseini wrote. “If a country is not able to absorb or properly accommodate all of this mass migration, let them be at least more efficient in turning back those who must be turned back.”

Ce pays devient vraiment un bidonville.

Si un pays n’est pas capable d’absorber ou d’accueillir correctement toutes cette masse migratoire, qu’ils soient au moins plus efficace pour refouler ceux qui doivent être refoulés.#Aubervilliers pic.twitter.com/RoFK7tgppO — Waleed Al-husseini (@W_Alhusseini) July 29, 2020

Prominent French politician N. Dupont-Aignan warned the camp will likely soon be reformed, writing, “Behind its apparent firmness, the Government is actually sending a strong signal that encourages illegal immigration, by rehousing these illegals at the taxpayer's expense rather than deporting them.”

Un camp de 1500 migrants évacué à #Aubervilliers, il sera très vite reconstitué !

Derrière son apparente fermeté, le Gouvernement envoie en réalité un signal fort qui encourage l'immigration illégale, en relogeant ces clandestins aux frais du contribuable plutôt que les expulser. pic.twitter.com/dMKycIVMEL — N. Dupont-Aignan (@dupontaignan) July 29, 2020

Large, illegal migrant camps have plagued Paris for years, as Infowars Europe has reported.

In 2018, the popular ‘Grand Paris’ running event was canceled due to thousands of migrants establishing a sprawling encampment on the race route.

(PHOTO: CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT/AFP via Getty Images)