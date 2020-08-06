French Police Stoned During Ambush by Dozens of Attackers

French police patrols were caught in an ambush orchestrated by dozens of assailants, leaving one officer hospitalized after being struck in the face with a rock, officials say.

Officers were called to the scene of a brawl in the Paris suburb of Ris-Orangis on Monday night.

“Two Evry police crews went to the scene," Actu 17 reports.

“Once there, they were immediately attacked by dozens of individuals who threw many projectiles at them, including stones, in a clearly well-prepared act.”

An officer struck in the forehead was taken to hospital and is undergoing testing to determine the extent of his injuries.

In a separate incident in Chanteloup-les-Vignes on Sunday, police patrols providing security coverage for fire crews were attacked by at least 20 masked militants during "another night of urban violence," according to Actu 17.

The assailants launched fireworks and paving stones at law enforcement, sending one officer to hospital with a head wound.

During the previous night in Chanteloup-les-Vignes, arsonists lured firefighters and police with an intentionally-set blaze before assailing them in a similar manner with fireworks and projectiles.

The Alliance Police Nationale de l'Essonne union has reportedly denounced "daily violence" targeting law enforcement, who have been under siege from violent anarchists and Islamic migrants across the country for many months.

(PHOTO: Jerome Gilles/NurPhoto via Getty Images)