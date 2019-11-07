French Population Being Replaced, MP Warns in Blistering Speech

France is being rapidly transformed due to a mass migration agenda engineered by anti-Western elites, Senator M. Stéphane Ravier warned in a stunning speech at French Parliament.

MP Ravier, a member of Marine Le Pen’s National Rally party, unleashed a blistering salvo aimed directly at globalist lawmakers who he says are responsible for “allowing the death of the identity of French people,” while attempting to brainwash them into believing “immigration is a chance for France.”

“Familial regrouping, erasing of borders, positive discrimination in hiring, welfare, the asylum laws, the false minors but the very real major [adult] illegal migrants — you have created all the conditions for a true migratory submersion. So migration IS a chance, but for whom? Certainly not our countrymen!” Ravier said.

WATCH distilled essence of truth in the French parliament.

The whole 4 minutes is here: https://t.co/blXxnOiIWT pic.twitter.com/ggzGWCNdQ8 — Vlad Tepesblog (@Vladtepesblog) November 7, 2019

Ravier cited statistics indicating that very few migrants now obtain jobs, while the vast majority are supported by French taxpayers.

“I don’t believe in the ‘Theory of the Great Replacement.’ On the other hand, I’m convinced of its reality,” Ravier said.

“Those hundreds of zones across the entire country which became foreign enclaves are zones of non-France, where the hatred of everything that is French is spreading like a trail of ignited gunpowder,” he continued, alluding to ‘no-go zones,’ which are increasing in number across western Europe.

“Our laws, our culture, our identity, our savoir-vivre, our know-how, our liberties – especially those of women, such as sexual and religious liberties — are being rejected, fought against, in order to be replaced as well under the blows of a militant Islamist communitarianism.”

Ravier pointed out that the same elites championing multiculturalism and diversity as strengths always distance themselves from their economic, cultural, and physical consequences.

“French people are fed up. French people have had enough,” Ravier said. “For forty years they have been making an effort; they have consented to sacrifices in welcoming others, and what have they received in return? The development of an unbearable anti-French, anti-white, anti-Christian racism.”

In conclusion, Ravier urged lawmakers to apologize to the French people for all the damage they have done, or risk a potentially catastrophic backlash.

“Do apologize by establishing a national preference in all fields – in reestablishing the borders, in putting in place quotas, not for immigration, but quotas for deportation,” Ravier said. “Do apologize by reversing the flow of immigration.”

“If you don’t renounce your pernicious ideology, in the face of posterity it will be France that will curse you.”

Video translation / transcription provided by Vlad Tepes Blog / Gates of Vienna

President Trump declares war on the Mexican drug cartels.

By the way, our Everything Must Go Emergency Sale is now live! Get 50% off DNA Force Plus at the Infowars Store now!

(PHOTO: LUCAS BARIOULET/AFP via Getty Images)