Gang of 10-Year-Old Migrants Terrorizing Locals, Threatening to Rape

A gang of migrant children aged eight to 12 have been terrorizing locals in Grums, Sweden with taunts, physical assaults, and even rape threats.

Kids are returning home bloody from beatings and more and more parents are not letting their children play alone outside.

“They have thrown rocks or beaten [other kids] with sheet metal pipes and sticks so children started to bleed,” said a resident. “The worst thing was that a child was strangled and received marks.”

“But it is also about sexual threats: ‘I will rape you,’ they say.”

Police arrived to asses the situation after the tenant association contacted them; one officer said he had never seen anything like this.

“I have never experienced that such small children do such things,” said officer Hynynen. “They have poured garbage into the mailbox of people, jerked up flowers and threatened both children and adults sexually.”

“The residents are afraid.”

The gang’s parents - being new arrivals themselves - don’t speak Swedish, complicating social service’s efforts to stop further attacks.

“We will meet the parents of these children and try to explain to them what their children are doing,” added Hynynen. “We really hope, for the sake of peace, that this will end.”

The tenant association - as well as its denizens - are concerned with resolving the crisis to avoid a potential rise in xenophobia amongst Swedes, according to their website.

“We want to be able to live here together and then this must be resolved,” said a tenant in unison with the apartment owners. “You really do not want to start thinking in paths like 'we and them' but this is how it has now become and if we do not get help, this will be stepped up.”

(PHOTO: Carl-Cedric Persson / Contributor / Getty)