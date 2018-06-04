Geert Wilders to Spearhead Tommy Robinson Protest In London

International protests on behalf of UK political prisoner Tommy Robinson gain momentum as Dutch MP Geert Wilders announces he will join the June 9th demonstration in London.

Wilders, an outspoken critic of the Islamization of Europe, risks a hostile reception from both Islamists and a British government that has denied him entry to the country in the past.

In a manifesto published by Breitbart London, Wilders praised Robinson for his courage in speaking out on behalf of the silent majority of Brits who are watching their homeland descend into an Orwellian, pseudo-Islamic tyranny.

"Tommy Robinson is a working-class man, who can no longer stand how the original population of England is oppressed by Islam," Wilders wrote. "The latter enjoys the protection from the multiculturalist politically-correct Islamophile ruling class. Tommy Robinson wants to break the taboos this class imposes on society, and he was punished for it."

"But Tommy embodies the hope of many, whose voices are not heard. That is why I stand with him. Tommy is a hero. It is a disgrace that he is still in jail. I have been invited to a major protest demonstration in London next week, and I will be coming. Free Tommy now!"

Wilders will join prominent UK politicians, journalists and activists - and likely thousands of Brits at the June 9 event.

"Working on some very big names for next weekend’s #FreeTommy rally," announced political commentator and author, Raheem Kassam. "You are NOT GOING TO WANT TO MISS IT."

The London demonstration will serve as the epicenter of a burgeoning movement in support of Robinson and all his plight symbolizes in the battle for free speech across the West.

Parallel rallies have been taking place in cities around Europe, the US, and Australia, and are expected to continue.

"#FreeTommy last weekend, this weekend and next weekend with Geert Wilders in London 9th June," tweeted MEP Janice Atkinson. "Oh, with a little help from cities around the world."

In the wake of Robinson's arrest, Wilders delivered a statement in front of the British Embassy in The Hague, where he condemned the UK government, comparing it to those of Saudi Arabia and North Korea, and called for Robinson's immediate release.

"I stand here in solidarity with Tommy Robinson," Wilders said. "We will no longer be silent. Our future is at stake, and we will protect it. Free Tommy Robinson."

(PHOTO: Robin Utrecht/AFP/Getty Images)