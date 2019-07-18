German Feminist Mag Exposes Crisis of Migrant Attacks at Swimming Pools

A staunchly feminist magazine in Germany has defied the rules of mainstream journalism, penning a scathingly frank exposé on the destruction of European swimming culture by migrants.

Emma, a publication modeled on Ms. Magazine, has honed in on an explosive issue affecting much of Western Europe – sexual assaults and physical attacks by primarily Middle Eastern and African young males at once peaceful, family-friendly summer recreation spots – and also blasted those who refuse to properly identify the perpetrators.

"Harassed, insulted, grabbed: Women become fair game in outdoor swimming pools. The perpetrators? The vast majority are migrants," writes Annika Ross. "Swimming pool attendants complain: It has intensified since 2015."

"For a long time politicians and the media have not called the problem by its name for fear of the accusation of racism. But that only exacerbates it. Now the lifeguards are talking.”

Harkening to a healthier era in Germany when women and girls would grab their swimmers on a hot summer's day and head to the local pool or pond, Ross laments that those days are now over.

"Women are massively harassed by migrants. Lifeguards are abused," says Peter Harzheim, president of the Federal Association of German Lifeguards. "In addition there is a high degree of violence and the lack of any respect. An outdoor swimming pool should be a place of recreation and not a place of horror."

Ross cites police statistics for the North Rhine-Westphalia state, where pool attacks are the worst and predominantly perpetrated by "young men of North African, Arab and Turkish origin."

Ross offers a detailed list of disturbing incidents which closely aligns with a recent report by Infowars Europe, including an episode in which a family was surrounded and threatened by 400 mostly North African males and required some 70 police officers to disperse, as well as a slew of other physical and sexual attacks on bathers, lifeguards, and even children at facilities across Western Europe.

"Since 2015 there have been problems in our baths with young migrants. It was a creeping process," Harzheim says. "In the meantime, the impression prevails that only young men of Arab descent may dare to go to the outdoor pool."

"How these men deal with women is unacceptable."

German officials are now reportedly considering deploying armed patrols at pools and also imposing a knife ban.

"Is that what we want - an outdoor swimming pool in which uniforms make patrols?” Harzheim asks. “At the moment there is no other solution. We need more backing from the police and also from politicians. With these rioters, we have to be tougher. Those who do not call the problem by its name, only intensify it.”

(PHOTO: INA FASSBENDER/AFP/Getty Images)