Migrant Activist Disappears - Moroccan Trucker Arrested

A Moroccan truck driver has been arrested in connection with the disappearance of a German woman known for her activism on behalf of migrants.

Sophia Lösche, 28, has been missing for a week since she embarked on a hitchhiking journey in Germany.

Police now suspect that she was murdered, and an international manhunt has led to the arrest of a 40-year-old Moroccan man who is said to have picked her up at a truck stop in Leipzig.

The man was reportedly traveling to Morocco when he was apprehended in Spain.

While German media has reported on the Lösche mystery at length, it appears that fewer outlets are reporting the identity of the suspect.

“Only smaller, regional newspapers are reporting about it,” notes Freie Welt. “This could be related to the fact that Sophia Lösche was active in the political left-wing spectrum and that a possible crime against a migrant supporter by possibly a migrant would be extremely dramatic.”

Lösche is affiliated with the pro-migrant group “No Borders Kitchen,” which works with migrants on the Greek island of Lesbos, where thousands have landed after crossing the Mediterranean Sea to reach Europe.

She is also the sister of a Green party politician from Bavaria.

In March, Lösche was the guest speaker at a symposium called “Lesbos Big Problem My Friend! The Situation On Lesbos and the No Borders Kitchen.”

“The speaker Sophia Lösche comes from Amberg, lives and studies in Leipzig,” reads the event description. “She is involved in various initiatives against racism, freedom of movement and the opening of borders. Since 2016, she has been trying to travel regularly to Lesbos and to document the circumstances there.”

Infowars Europe recently reported on the launch of a program to recruit and train more migrants as truck drivers in Germany.

In 2016, German Chancellor Angela Merkel proposed a plan to streamline the application process for migrants to become professional drivers, but was flatly rejected by the Association of German Professional Motorists and the Federal Association of Professional Driver Associations.

