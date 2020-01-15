German Police Launch Cross-Country Raids to Thwart Terror Attack

German authorities carried out raids across the country targeting groups of Chechens suspected of plotting a "serious act of violence," according to reports.

Approximately 180 officers were deployed to search nine properties in Berlin, Brandenburg, North Rhine-Westphalia and Thuringia.

All of the suspects are of Chechen descent, ranging from 23 to 28-years-old.

They are "accused of having spied on locations for a possible Islamist-motivated attack," the Berlin Attorney General's office explained in a statement.

Gemeinsame PM - Durchsuchungen im islamistischen Milieu in mehreren Bundesländern pic.twitter.com/5lKzzX1w7u — GenStA Berlin (@GStABerlin) January 14, 2020

"On suspicion of planning a serious violent act endangering the state, search warrants are being executed in Berlin, Brandenburg, North Rhine-Westphalia and Thuringia."

Z.Zt. werden aufgrund von Ermittlungen der GStA Berlin wegen des Verdachts der Vorbereitung einer schweren staatsgefährdenden Gewalttat Durchsuchungsbeschlüsse in Berlin, Brandenburg, NRW und Thüringen vollstreckt. Weitere Einzelheiten und PM nach Abschluss der Maßnahmen. — GenStA Berlin (@GStABerlin) January 14, 2020

Authorities became suspicious after photos were discovered on one of the suspect's cell phones indicating he may have been involved in scouting locations, including a synagogue and mall, for a possible attack.

"The investigations are directed against several suspects originally from Chechnya in the Islamist milieu, and initially suspicions are that they might have chosen potential targets such as a shopping center or synagogue," said Martin Steltner, a spokesman for the Berlin public prosecutor's office.

"Under regulations, we were given an opportunity to intervene at an early stage, before a concrete danger arose."

Firearms, knives, cash, and electronic data were seized in the raids, according to officials.

Video translations and transcripts provided by RAIR Foundation.

(PHOTO: Dennis Brätsch/picture alliance via Getty Images)