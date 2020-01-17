German Population Hits Record High Due Only to 'Migration’

Germany’s population has reached an all-time high, due exclusively to mass migration, according to state media.

The European Union’s largest nation is supplementing a declining native population through immigration.

“Germany's population continues to grow but at a slower rate than at any time since 2012, according to numbers released by the Federal Statistics Office on Friday,” Deutsche Welle reports.

“It has now reached 83.2 million, an increase of 200,000 compared with the previous year. However, this is entirely down to migration as the statisticians revealed: ‘Without migration gains the population would be shrinking.’”

Germany’s federal statistical bureau estimates roughly 930,000 people died in 2019, while only between 770,00 and 790,000 births were recorded.

Concurrently, net arrivals from outside Germany reached between 300,000 and 350,000 for the year.

“Germany has suffered from a chronic birth deficit in recent years and, as a result, has one of the world's oldest populations,” according to Deustche Welle.

“Indeed, last year, Europe's largest economy had its highest number of deaths since 1972.”

Germany is estimated to have increased its population by at least two percent since the migration crisis of 2015, due almost exclusively to the entry of migrants from the Middle East and Africa.

Also, cleanse and boost in 2020 by supercharging your body with our all-new combo pack now available at 50% Off!

(PHOTO: Adam Kuylenstierna/Getty Images)