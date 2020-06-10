Germans Banned From Traveling Outside Europe as Government Welcomes More African Migrants

The German government is preparing to welcome a fresh wave of African migrants while German citizens are banned from traveling outside Europe due to supposed concerns about coronavirus.

After over 400 migrants were allowed to disembark in Malta earlier this week, Berlin volunteered to 'resettle' some of them in Germany.

Officials in France, Portugal, and Luxembourg have also agreed to accept some of the Malta arrivals.

Additionally, migrants currently staying in Italy will soon head to Germany as well, according to InfoMigrants.

"We will also accept migrants in these cases," said Interior Minister Horst Seehofer.

Germany had temporarily paused its 'refugee resettlement' programs during the height of the coronavirus crisis.

Meanwhile, Berlin has extended travel restrictions for German citizens until at least the end of August.

Starting on Monday, Germans can once again travel to most countries within the Schengen Zone – which encompasses E.U. member states, as well as Iceland, Norway, Switzerland, and Liechtenstein – but must avoid "non-essential tourist travel" to all other regions.

"We cannot and will not risk that Germans become stranded all over the world this summer or that those returning from holiday bring the virus back to Germany," said Foreign Minister Heiko Maas.

While travel restrictions are being lifted for most European countries, German officials have indicated they could reimpose limitations on a case-by-case basis if a 'second wave' of virus infections breaks out.

(PHOTO: Jonathan Borg/Xinhua via Getty)