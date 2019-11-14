German Authorities Withholding Nationalities of 'Asylum Seekers' in Gang Rape Case

Police arrested a group of male migrants suspected of gang raping a 14-year-old girl in Ulm, Germany.

Five alleged perpetrators, aged 14 to 26, were identified as 'asylum seekers,' although their nationalities are being kept confidential by authorities who say the information has "no relevance to the process," Bild reports.

The teen was with friends on Halloween night when she ran into the suspects, one of whom she reportedly knew.

The men lured her back to a residence, where she says they proceeded to rape her.

"In the home of one of the suspects, the teenager was then raped, she later described to her parents, then the police," a police report explains.

"The police have now identified all five suspects. Last Friday, officers searched four apartments in Stuttgart, Filstalgemeinde, and in Illertalgemeinde."

Suspects aged 15, 16, and 26 were apprehended, while two more suspects, aged 14 and 24, remain at large, police say.

Police are investigating another sexual assault from the same night in nearby Neu-Ulm, according to SWP.

Two men, one described as "foreign," reportedly attempted to rape a 26-year-old woman, who managed to scream for help and fight them off.

(PHOTO: Peter Steffen/picture alliance via Getty Images)