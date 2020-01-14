Germany: Dozens Involved In Kebab Shop Knife Fight

Up to 40 suspects were involved in a knife fight at a kebab shop in Hildesheim, Germany, according to reports.

A verbal dispute in the food establishment eventually escalated into a full-blown brawl in which blades were used, leading to the hospitalization of several people.

“On Saturday evening, around 10:00 p.m., there was a physical conflict between two groups of people in Hildesheim in the area of Bahnhofsallee and Kaiserstraße,” a police report explains. “Initial investigations determined this argument originated in the premises of a fast food restaurant. There the individual groups sat at tables when verbal disagreements initially arose.”

“These then led to physical arguments, in the course of which knives were also used. After a short time, the argument shifted outside to the street of Bahnhofsallee, in which up to 30-40 people took part.”

A "large contingent" of officers and at least eight emergency vehicles were required to bring the situation under control.

"Corresponding criminal proceedings, including those involving dangerous bodily harm, have been initiated against the accused," police say.

Hildesheim has become a "hotspot of the Islamic terrorist scene," according to PI News.

German police have carried out a series of anti-terrorism raids in Hildesheim in recent years, targeting mosques and Salafist groups in the area.

(PHOTO: Julian Stratenschulte/picture alliance via Getty Images)