Migrant Takes Baby Hostage to Prevent Own Deportation From Germany

A migrant from Ghana took a baby hostage at an immigration office in Germany to prevent his own imminent deportation, according to local media.

The man, 22, had reportedly been informed he would need to take a paternity test to prove he was the father of the child while visiting the office with the baby's mother.

He then grabbed the baby and threatened to injure it, leading to a standoff with authorities that lasted five hours.

"The man had come to the immigration office with the child's mother," Norddeutschen Rundfunk reports. "Shortly before 2:00 pm, the situation escalated according to police: The Ghanaian took the baby into his power. A negotiating group was in contact with him for a long time to resolve the situation peacefully."

The building was ultimately evacuated and sealed off, and police tactical commandos (SEK) were deployed to the scene.

The Ghanian allegedly threatened to 'drop the baby' during the stalemate, although it is unclear why he would harm his own child and also unclear if he is indeed the father.

He was eventually persuaded to hand the baby to a doctor for an inspection, and SEK forces subdued him immediately.

"Together with the paramedic, we were able to convince the father that the child had to be examined urgently because we were worried that the child would not get enough air," said a police spokeswoman.

(PHOTO: Jens Büttner/picture alliance via Getty Images)