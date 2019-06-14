14-Year-Old Migrant Sexually Assaults German Asylum Worker - Police

A caregiver at a youth asylum facility in Bogen, Germany, was sexually assaulted by a 14-year-old Eritrean migrant, according to police.

The woman reportedly sustained injuries while fighting off her attacker, criminal investigators say.

"At 4:00 pm, a 14-year-old Eritrean sexually assaulted a caregiver," police in the Swabia region of Germany explain in a report.

"After the victim was able to defend herself, the culprit fled. The victim suffered minor injuries, and the 14-year-old is now being investigated for attempted sex offenses."

The suspect was "merely visiting the facility and initially lodged elsewhere," according to Idowa, and was later moved to a "supervised" housing institution following the alleged attack.

Police were reportedly unable to confirm if the suspect would be disallowed from being in contact with female caregivers following the attack.

Migrants youths are wreaking havoc in Germany with minimal consequences in many cases, as Infowars Europe has reported regularly.

Four migrant teens from Iran and Afghanistan were recently convicted following a late 2018 rampage in which the young men assaulted their victims at random, including a father with his toddler, a 13-year-old boy, and police officers. However, only one was sentenced to juvenile detention while the rest were allowed to serve suspended sentences.

Additionally, a gang of Syrian teens was arrested multiple times but also released after tormenting train passengers in Germany over the course of a holiday weekend, sexually harassing girls, threatening families, and even pulling a knife in one incident.

(PHOTO: Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/picture alliance via Getty Images)