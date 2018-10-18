Germany Training Migrants to Drive Public Buses

Migrants are being trained to drive public buses in Germany in a new initiative launched through the Berlin Transport Company.

"A project by the Berliner Verkehrsbetriebe (BVG), Berlin’s public transport operator, will soon see 16 refugees employed as bus drivers in the German capital," announced ERTICO-ITS, a European transportation partnership. "To secure a place in the project, participants had to meet strict requirements: they needed a bus driver’s license, good German language skills, and a residency permit."

"Naturally, it was a very nice project," Mario Lehwald, an official with the Employment Agency for South Berlin, told Ruptly. "On the one hand, we had an employer with a need, and on the other hand we had people we would like to be integrated. And in addition, they are people, I should say, with a migration background, displaced people."

"So with a 100 percent success rate, including successful employment placement, it doesn't get any better."

Another official involved in the program says organizers "were aware of the risks" – namely that their trainees could potentially be deported, but expressed his optimism that providing them with job skills and employment could facilitate their permanent status in Germany.

As Infowars Europe reported in May, German logistics companies are also training migrants to drive tractor-trailers.

That said, large vehicles and trucks have become a favored weapon for jihadis, and bollards are now commonly used to guard public gatherings across the West from ‘truck attacks.'

A Tunisian 'asylum seeker' hijacked a tractor-trailer and crashed it through a Berlin Christmas market in 2016, killing 12 and injuring over 50.

The Islamic terrorism magazine Inspire has issued explicit instructions about these types of attacks in an article titled “The Ultimate Mowing Machine” which calls for jihadists to utilize large vehicles as “mowing machine[s], not to mow grass but mow down the enemies of Allah.”

In 2016, German Chancellor Angela Merkel proposed a plan to streamline the application process for migrants to become professional drivers, and was flatly rejected by the Association of German Professional Motorists and the Federal Association of Professional Driver Associations.

Video translation courtesy of Vlad Tepes blog

(PHOTO: Felix O / Wikimedia Commons)