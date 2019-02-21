Germany Trying 22-Year-Old Syrian Gang Rape Suspect as Juvenile

The gang rape of a German girl will see its alleged ringleader, a 22-year-old Syrian migrant, tried as a juvenile, according to local media.

The atrocity, which took place outside a nightclub in the city of Freiburg in October, 2018, is believed to have lasted some four hours as an 18-year-old German girl was raped by up to 11 men, all but one of whom are migrants from Syria and Algeria.

Majd H. was allegedly first to attack the victim, who is believed to have been drugged, before summoning "at least nine" of his friends to continue sexually assaulting her.

Majd H. and a 23-year-old Syrian accomplice are facing charges of "rape, drug trafficking, failure to provide assistance, and, the possible main culprit, incitement to rape," Stuttgarter Zeitung reports.

Both men are also suspected in a 2017 gang rape, for which they are also now facing charges.

"The main suspect was charged with a total of nine criminal acts," said a spokeswoman for the public prosecutor's office.

Eight more suspects are currently in custody, six Syrians aged 18 to 29, an 18-year-old Algerian, and a 25-year-old German, and police are searching for one more.

In spite of Majd H.'s age, he will reportedly be prosecuted as a juvenile.

"Some German media reports that Majd H. was under 21 at the time of his crimes - April to October 2018 - however he is now being reported as 22," the Daily Mail reports. "Despite this, he will appear in juvenile court."

Majd H. arrived in Germany in 2014 and is believed to have links to the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), a Syrian militia group.

