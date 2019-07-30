Germany has issued nearly 9,000 residence permits to foreign family members of 'refugees' in the past year, while a new report indicates homelessness has recently increased by as much as 20 percent.

The contrasting priorities of Chancellor Angela Merkel's administration, which seem to favor third world migrants over German citizens, can be examined in articles published almost simultaneously by state media outlet Deutsche Welle (DW).

"Nearly 9,000 relatives of people with asylum status in Germany have moved to the country since changes to family reunification laws last year," DW reported.

"The ruling coalition of Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives (CDU/CSU) and the Social Democrats (SPD) agreed to lift a suspension on permits for relatives of people with 'subsidiary protection' after difficult negotiations in mid-2018."

Merely an hour prior, DW revealed the findings of a new study pointing to an explosive rise in homelessness and poverty in Germany, much of which was attributed to the massive influx of migrants in recent years.

"Around 650,000 people in Germany are without a permanent home, according to figures released by the Federal Association for Assistance to Homeless People (BAGW) on Tuesday," DW reported.

"The number of homeless in Germany is more likely to have increased by 15 to 20%, the service said."

BAGW's findings estimate that some 22,000 children are currently homeless in Germany, and that the country is suffering from a shortage of roughly 2 million houses.

Approximately three in four homeless are men, most of whom are single.

Additionally, over half of the 650,000 homeless (375,000) are "asylum seekers and refugees in temporary accommodation."

"Without homes for the homeless and without a well thought-through system of prevention in every community, we will not be able to tackle homelessness and the housing shortage," said BAGW CEO Werena Rosenke.

Germany's population has grown by over 2 million people since the 2015 'migrant crisis,' despite a declining birth rate among native Germans.

Bill & Melinda Gates, through their foundation, are funneling money into programs that demonize people for their white skin color.

(PHOTO: Silas Stein/picture alliance via Getty Images)