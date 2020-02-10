Greece Scrambles to Build Migrant Detention Centers Amid Riots, Protests

Greece is moving forward quickly with plans to establish permanent asylum centers on five Aegean Islands where the presence of tens of thousands of illegal migrants has pushed locals past their breaking point.

Athens says it has set the wheels in motion to purchase land 0n Lesbos, Chios, and Samos, and already owns appropriate property on Leros and Kos.

Construction on the detention centers will reportedly begin as soon as possible.

"The new detention centers would house new arrivals until their asylum processes were underway, as well as others showing 'delinquent behavior' or not entitled to asylum," Reuters reports, citing government spokesman Stelios Petsas.

Petsas explained the facilities will be closed at night, and traffic coming in and out will be heavily regulated.

"The government has decided to close today’s anarchic facilities and create controlled, closed facilities," Petsas said.

Some 40,000 migrants are currently amassed on the islands, according to latest estimates.

Tensions on the islands have boiled over, with thousands of migrants staging violent riots, and locals protesting the conditions which have been foisted upon them.

Over 300 locals recently entered the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the Aegean & Islands Policy on Lesbos, chanting, “We want our village back,” and demanding increased police patrols to mitigate migrant crime.

The demonstration came hours after some 2,000 migrants marched into the capital village of Mytilini, setting fires to private property and near a power plant, attacking police, and blocking main roads.

Local residents are desperate to regain control of their islands, while migrants and NGO workers are demanding they be brought to the mainland and for their ‘asylum’ claims to be processed quickly.

Approximately 75,000 migrants arrived in Greece in 2019, with roughly 60,000 traveling by sea, according to the U.N. refugee agency. More than 3,000 have already arrived in 2020.

Greece's eastern islands have suffered the brunt of an endless migration flow that rapidly escalated again during the second half of 2019, as Infowars Europe has regularly reported.

(PHOTO: Ivan Romano/Getty Images)