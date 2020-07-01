Greece Preparing to Install Floating Barrier System to Block Migrant Boats

Greece is gearing up to erect a floating barrier system to defend the island of Lesvos from illegal migrants and human traffickers, according to reports.

Originally announced in January, the system is projected to be fully deployed by the end of August, a source told AFP.

Required equipment and materials have recently arrived and construction can begin in the coming days.

The barrier will reportedly stretch 1.7 miles wide and stand approximately 3.6 feet tall.

It will be equipped with lights to make it visible up to 6.2 miles away.

Approximately 75,000 migrants arrived in Greece in 2019, with roughly 60,000 traveling by sea, according to the U.N. refugee agency.

Greece's eastern islands have suffered the brunt of an endless migration flow that rapidly escalated again during the second half of 2019 and into the early part of 2020 until increased protection and coronavirus-related border closures stemmed the flow, as Infowars Europe has regularly reported.

Greece is also fortifying its border with Turkey amid a series of incursions and attempted sieges that have been facilitated by Ankara.

(PHOTO: Ayhan Mehmet/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)