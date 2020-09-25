Greek Locals, Migrants Clash at Hotel Rented by UN for 'Refugee Children'

Tensions reportedly boiled over in a Greek town where nearly 40 'unaccompanied minors' were quietly moved into a hotel by the United Nations – to the dismay of local residents.

In an operation reportedly overseen by Greek NGO METAdrati and the U.N. International Organization for Migration (IOM), 39 'refugee children' were brought to the mainland town of Kamena Vourla after migrants burned down the massive Moria asylum camp on the island of Lesvos.

Local residents have staged major protests since learning the migrants are being housed at a hotel in town, even blocking toll booths on a major highway.

On Thursday night, migrants attempted to leave the hotel and threw objects at local residents, which led to broader confrontations.

Τhe "minors" who were transferred to a hotel in Kamena Vourla after Moria camp was burned by migrants, tonight attempted to leave the hotel and started throwing things out of their rooms.

The local police was called to calm them down.

Police were called to the scene to restore order.

Migration Minister Notis Mitarakis says local residents were not informed about the placement of migrants in their town "because there were very few children."

"I will take responsibility for this," Mitarakis said during comments to Greek media, before attacking residents of Kamena Vourla over their "lack of humanity" for opposing the migrants and attempting to prevent supplies from reaching the hotel.

Officials say the migrants will stay in the town for a brief period before being resettled in other European countries.

Infowars Europe has regularly documented the fact that many so-called 'unaccompanied minors' are often found to be adults.

