Police Arrest Migrants Posing as Volleyball Team at Greek Airport

Greek police arrested 10 migrants posing as a volleyball team at Athens international airport, according to reports.

A group of 10 Syrian men were apprehended while attempting to use stolen Ukrainian passports to travel through Eleftherios Venizelos airport in Athens with hopes to reach Zurich, Switzerland, authorities say.

The men were “caught by Greek security wearing matching uniforms, sports bags and carrying two volleyballs,” Greek City Times reports.

“Police said the migrants were trying to travel on passports that did not belong to them. Airport authorities said the migrants entered the country without legal documents, and that the group hoped to get past passport control in disguise.”

Migrants are once again flooding Greece in numbers that officials believe could precipitate a disaster as bad or worse than the 2015-2016 migration crisis, as Infowars Europe has regularly reported.

In mid-September, 427 migrants landed on Greek islands near Turkey in a single day – just two weeks after over 600 swarmed ashore on the island of Lesbos in a matter of hours.

“European countries gear up for what they expect to be a repeat of the 2015 migration crisis after Greece has reported a surge in arrivals over the past several weeks and the United Kingdom claimed that more people are attempting to cross its borders over fears that a no-deal Brexit would cut their chances to get to the British Isles,” Sputnik reported recently.

“In 2019 alone, an approximate 34,000 people have arrived in Greece, the highest number since 2016. Amid the surge of arrivals and limited reception facilities, the Greek authorities struggle to accommodate all the newcomers and continue to keep them stranded on the islands in the Aegean Sea.”

Greece's foreign minister recently summoned the Turkish ambassador to "express Greece's deep discontent" about the growing waves of migrants coming from Turkey.

Dan Lyman joins The Alex Jones Show to shed light on the growing immigration crisis in Europe.

(PHOTO: MAHMUD HAMS/AFP/Getty Images)