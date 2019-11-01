Gunman Opens Fire In French Bar, Wounding Six

A gunman opened fire inside a bar in Marseille, France, leaving six people injured, according to reports.

The shooter arrived via motorcycle in front of Le Terminus bar in the 15th arrondissement of Marseille and discharged a shotgun before fleeing the scene, police sources informed local media.

The suspect is still at large at the time of this writing.

“Marseille firefighters were immediately called to the scene of the shooting, where one of the wounded was seriously injured, but his prognosis is not yet known,” 20 Minutes Marseille reports.

“The investigation has been referred to the judicial police, said Marseille prosecutor Xavier Tarabeux.”

Marseille: Six blessés dont un grave par une fusillade dans un bar https://t.co/UuMB8GarBV via @20minutesmars pic.twitter.com/X6f652EkoJ — 20 Minutes Marseille (@20minutesMars) October 31, 2019

Police believe the shooting may have been an incident of 'score settling.'

"Since the beginning of the year, ten people have been killed in score settlings in the Bouches-du-Rhone, including seven in Marseille," 20 Minutes reports.

Tarabeux says another man was killed in a score settling attack in the same bar in 2017.

(PHOTO: GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/AFP via Getty Images)