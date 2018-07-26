Hand Grenade Thrown Into Family Home Near Stockholm

An unsecured grenade was thrown into a family dwelling in Sweden, according to law enforcement.

A police report details the harrowing incident which took place in Västerhaninge, a suburb of Stockholm.

"Yesterday, July 25, at 10:30 PM, a family who lives in a flat on the lower level discovered someone had thrown an unsafe hand grenade through an open window. The grenade did not explode and was seized. The police are now looking for information about the event."

"The grenade is now being investigated by the police's bomb technician. If it turns out that the grenade is sharp, there was a risk that people in the apartment could have been injured or killed. The crime is therefore classified as attempted murder."

Police speculate that the explosive may have been delivered to the wrong location, as the family has no criminal background and was not under threat.

Infowars has regularly documented the surge of crime in Sweden in recent years - including a nearly 700% increase in grenade attacks.

From 2014 to 2016, attacks in Sweden involving hand grenades jumped from eight reported cases to 52.

According to an expert with the National Police Department, the use of hand grenades is unique to Sweden, and not found with similar regularity in other parts of Europe.

Even mainstream media outlets such as the New York Times and BBC have been forced to address the shocking crisis of hand grenade bombings in Sweden.

(PHOTO: Public Domain)