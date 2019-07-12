Hundreds of Migrants Storm Paris Pantheon Demanding Legal Status

Hundreds of mostly-African migrants invaded the Pantheon monument in Paris demanding legal residence status from the French government.

Approximately 200 - 300 migrants calling themselves "Gilets Noirs" (Black Vests) – presumably an effort to copy the 'Yellow Vests' protest movement – swarmed the iconic mausoleum in central Paris vowing to occupy it until they were granted documents.

ACTION MAINTENANT 🔴

Les #GiletsNoirs , immigrés habitants des foyers et locataires de la rue, occupent le #Pantheon depuis 13h !



On veut parler au 1er ministre Edouard Philippe maintenant ! #PapiersPourTous



BESOIN DE SOUTIEN SUR PLACE

metro 🚇 Luxembourg@chapelledebout pic.twitter.com/gKWzIQkvuY — Groupe Ayanarchiste Alhambrakamura (@AlhambraGrAn) July 12, 2019

"Several hundred ‘Black Vests,’ a collective of undocumented migrants, invaded the Pantheon in Paris this Friday at midday,” Actu17 reports. “They are demanding an appointment with Prime Minister Philippe, but also papers ‘for all.’”

Envahissement du Panthéon par les Gilets Noirs.

Papiers et liberté !!! pic.twitter.com/P0royjsz8p — Groupe Ayanarchiste Alhambrakamura (@AlhambraGrAn) July 12, 2019

Some 50 - 6o police officers were deployed to the scene and eventually removed all protests after an occupation that lasted a few hours.

ACTION MAINTENANT 🔴

Les #GiletsNoirs , immigrés habitants des foyers et locataires de la rue, occupent le #Pantheon !



On veut parler au 1er ministre Edouard Philippe maintenant ! #PapiersPourTous



❗️BESOIN DE SOUTIEN SUR PLACE MAINTENANT ❗️

metro 🚇 Luxembourg pic.twitter.com/pNNP2d8ZfE — La Chapelle Debout ! (@chapelledebout) July 12, 2019

Les forces de l'ordre sont finalement arrivées en nombre, mais la situation est calme. Sous les voûtes du #Panthéon, les prises de parole et slogans se succèdent. #GiletsNoirs pic.twitter.com/6kWqPexNAM — Thomas Clerget (@Thomas_Clerget) July 12, 2019

In May, hundreds of 'Black Vests' stormed Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris, overrunning a terminal while making similar demands for legal residence papers.

