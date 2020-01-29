Large Group of "Violent, Organized" Migrants Swarm Hungary Border

An estimated 70 illegal migrants attempted a “violent” penetration of Hungary’s border, according to officials.

Hungarian police thwarted a large group of migrants carrying out a coordinated blitz at the Serbia-Hungary border, prompting an emergency meeting attended by Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, spokesman Zoltán Kovács reports.

“A violent, organized group of migrants tried to invade Hungary at Röszke,” said György Bakondi, the prime minister’s chief security advisor.

“The Serbian-Hungarian border is under severe pressure, with more than 3,400 people having tried to enter Hungary illegally in January alone,” Bakondi continued. “Illegal groups are still gathering now; this one was a blatantly aggressive and violent group.”

Multiple arrests were made and the potential of lethal force was signaled by officers during the siege.

“A larger group of migrants attempted to illegally enter Hungary in Csongrád County, but police stopped them,” police said in a statement. “The few who managed to enter Hungary were detained by police, and one border guard had to fire several warning shots."

According to Kovács, police confronted an initial attempted border breach, arresting one male suspect.

“But this was only the first wave, and shortly thereafter a group of nearly 70 people tried to cross the gate, shutting down the border crossing, which would otherwise have been open between 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m.”

Hungary recently announced it would be doubling the number of soldiers deployed to defend the country's borders, with officials warning over 100,000 migrants have gathered on the Balkan Peninsula and are threatening to flood Europe in a new crisis potentially rivaling 2015.

"Incidents like the one this morning point to an alarming direction: illegal migration pressure at Hungary’s southern borders is on the rise," Kovács warns.

'Pandemic: How to Prevent an Outbreak' is the latest piece of predictive programming brought to you by Bill Gates. Alex Jones breaks down Gates's involvement in this production and how he is using his tax-free billions to advance the globalist depopulation agenda.

By the way, people who know what's coming are taking advantage of our healthy & delicious storable food!

(PHOTO: Chris McGrath/Getty Images)