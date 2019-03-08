Hungary PM: No Compromise on Migration, Protecting Christian Culture

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán reinforced his administration's commitment to defending its citizens and Christendom against all-out warfare being waged by globalists in Europe and beyond.

During a weekly interview on Hungarian public radio, PM Orbán asserted that the left-right European political divide is being replaced by one that pits pro-migration internationalists against those who believe in national sovereignty and border security.

"Europe is currently undergoing a transformation… Migration has changed our life," Orban said. "We won’t compromise on the issue of the protection of Christian culture and migration. Everything else is open for discussion."

"Christian culture is an asset," he continued. "We don’t want to become a mixed country. We want no migration. We want to preserve our security, and through our family policy, we will be able to ensure Hungary’s biological future without migrants."

Orbán says he is working with others to reform the European People's Party – which currently holds the majority in European Parliament – to accommodate "anti-migration forces."

However if that effort fails, Hungary is prepared to explore a new European initiative, and would begin discussions about that process with their close allies in Poland.

