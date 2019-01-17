Illegal Aliens Working in 'Secure' Areas at Stockholm Airport

Illegal aliens from Uzbekistan were hired to work as cleaners in sensitive security areas at Stockholm Arlanda Airport in Sweden, according to local media.

Three Uzbek citizens residing in Sweden illegally have been moving freely throughout Sweden's largest airport, including 'protected' police offices.

"I'm getting scared," said one officer. "Imagine if they left something inside the premises or photographed things."

One of the Uzbeks had applied for a work permit but was rejected in 2017, while the other two were "not even in the system," Kvällsposten reports.

"That three who are in the country illegally able to move here freely is completely mad," said another officer. "It rings alarm bells everywhere when I see this."

In 2017, Uzbek jihadist Rakhmat Akilov, a rejected asylum seeker, hijacked a large delivery truck and proceeded to mow down innocent victims on a busy street in central Stockholm, killing five and injuring 14 more.

And in 2018, Swedish police arrested six men suspected of plotting a major terror attack. Most of the suspects were from Uzbekistan, and at least one had previously been in contact with Akilov.

Sayfullo Saipov, an Uzbek migrant who had been welcomed into the United States via the Diversity Immigrant Visa lottery, plowed a truck into pedestrians on a New York City bike path in 2017, killing eight and injuring at least 11 more.

