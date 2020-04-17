Illegal Border Crossings Into EU Surge 26 Percent

The number of illegal border crossings into the European Union during the first quarter of 2020 rose by 26 percent from the previous year.

There were 24,500 illegal crossings officially recorded by April 1st, despite a steep decline in March, according to a new report from Frontex, the European Border and Coast Guard Agency.

Roughly half of all penetrations by foreign nationals took place on the 'Eastern Mediterranean migratory route,' which primarily encompasses Greece's land and sea borders.

“In the first three months of 2020, more than 10,300 illegal border crossings were detected on this route, or 5% more than a year ago,” Frontex reports.

"The number of migrants taking this path into Europe fell 38% from February to around 2,300, despite the spike in detections early in the month.”

The precipitous drop in illegal crossings along this route corresponds with an unsuccessful surge of migrants via Turkey who were repelled by Greek border forces during weeks of violent confrontation.

“Afghans were the top nationality detected on this route, accounting for more than one out of every three irregular migrants detected, followed by Syrian and Turkish nationals," Frontex has revealed.

The overwhelming representation of Afghans corresponds with figures reported by Infowars Europe which contradicted a narrative presented by mainstream media indicating the migrants attempting to reach Europe were mostly 'Syrian refugees.'

"Just four percent of illegal migrants arrested by Greek authorities in the span of five days turned out to be Syrian, while the overwhelming majority hailed from Afghanistan and Pakistan," Infowars Europe reported in early March.

Greece's eastern islands have suffered the brunt of an endless migration flow that rapidly escalated again during the second half of 2019, as Infowars Europe has regularly reported.

(PHOTO: Cihan Demirci/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)