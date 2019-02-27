Immigrant Suspected of Five Rapes in Swedish Ski Village

Swedish police have arrested a man with an "immigrant background" following a series of rapes in the resort village of Sälen, according to local media.

The suspect was originally detained on probable grounds in five different rapes that occurred between January 31 and February 14.

After appealing the warrant, his charges were lowered to two offenses, but he is still under suspicion for the other three sexual assaults, a local prosecutor told TT-Inrikes.

"The Court of Appeal changed the decision on Monday," prosecutor Mattias Glaser said. "He is now detained on probable grounds, suspected of two rapes, January 31 and February 14. However, the suspicions about the other rapes remain."

Glaser says he cannot provide any further details about the on-going probe.

"It's to not influence the investigation," he said. "A number of people who should be questioned have not been questioned yet."

The suspect is 33-years-old, Fria Tider reports.

"According to the arrest warrant, which Fria Tider has read, it is a man with an immigrant background with Swedish citizenship. His last name seems to originate from the Balkans."

Rapes and sexual crimes have exploded in Sweden in recent years, with migrants being vastly over-represented as perpetrators.

An independent study conducted in 2017 found that over 90% of rapes in Sweden had been committed by men of foreign descent.

The migrant crisis has created “no-go zones” where women are raped.

(PHOTO: Martin Magnemyr / Flickr)