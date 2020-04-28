Suspected ISIS Jihadi Critically Injures French Police Officers In Ramming Attack - Officials

Two French police officers were critically injured when a terror suspect crashed his car into them on Monday night, according to officials.

Sources told Le Parisien the officers had been enforcing lockdown orders in a neighborhood in Colombes, a city outside Paris, when a black BMW traveling at a high rate of speed slammed into police motorcycles and a patrol car at the scene.

One officer has been placed in an artificial coma and both are battling for their lives following the gruesome attack.

Youssef T., 29, reportedly told investigators he been inspired to attack police after watching videos about Gaza and Palestine, saying, "I did it for ISIS."

A letter stating his motivations was found inside his vehicle, stating his intentions to 'die as a martyr' in the attack.

Interestingly, the ambush comes during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, which began on April 23 and runs through May 23.

Video and photos of the crime scene show a police motorcyle crushed between the hoods of a patrol car and the BMW, while at least one officer lies badly wounded in the street.

WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGES

Journalistes, voisins et islamo-gauchistes nous diront qu’il était « aigri » par le confinement ou triste de ne pas conduire sa BMW.

La réalité est que depuis des semaines des agitateurs anti-flics s’excitent et qu’un gouvernement laisse faire. Pensées aux blessés ! 🙏 #Colombes pic.twitter.com/258VZaillY — Andréa Kotarac (@AndreaKotarac) April 27, 2020

Deux motards de la #police dans un état grave après après été percutés volontairement à Colombes par un individu qui a aussi percuté une voiture de la la police municipale. Pensées fraternelles à nos collègues. #Colombes ⁦@prefpolice⁩ pic.twitter.com/O4swJfpOQ2 — Synergie-Officiers (@PoliceSynergie) April 27, 2020

Youssef T. was already known to law enforcement, having been sentenced to community service in 2010 for 'acts of violence,' and also due to a 'psychiatric crisis' in 2012.

Investigators say they are trying to determine his motives and whether he was"out of medication and what his relationship to religion is."

(PHOTO: FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)