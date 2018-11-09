ITALY: Afghan Migrant Beat Baby Daughter, Tortured Wife - Because He Wanted a Son

An Italian court has convicted an Afghan migrant of a variety of crimes stemming from extensive physical abuse inflicted upon his newborn daughter and wife, local media reports.

“He wanted a boy but fate brought him a baby girl, and he decided to beat his newborn daughter and kick, punch and strangle his wife, whom he married in Pakistan when she was 15-years-old,” Leggo reports.

The 30-year-old Afghan has received an “abbreviated” sentence of three years, eight months in prison.

The man slapped his baby daughter on multiple occasions because she wasn’t a boy, according to court filings.

“Several times, he threatened his wife by saying, ‘If you call the police I kill you,’ and ‘I throw you off the balcony,’ and even in the presence of the younger daughter, beat her with kicks and punches, with the battery charger and with a strap of a purse, and several times forced her not to look up from the ground."

He also injured his wife with a knife, and forcibly raped her on at least three occasions, according to the court.

Additionally, he was convicted of kidnapping, as he had locked his wife in the house on multiple occasions to prevent her from leaving.

The story was shared on Twitter by Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, who wrote, “Monstrous. No integration for those in 2018 who mistreat and humiliate women and children. #ZeroTolerance”

Nessuna integrazione per chi nel 2018 maltratta e umilia donne e bambini.#tolleranzazero https://t.co/MUVDvS2Ib1 — Matteo Salvini (@matteosalvinimi) November 8, 2018

The woman and her daughter are now living in a shelter community.

