Italy Clearing Migrants From Former Olympic Village

Italian authorities are removing hundreds of migrants from the former Olympic Village in Turin, Italy, which had become one of the largest illegal encampments in the country.

Evacuation of approximately 1,000 migrants from the crumbling facility has been slow-moving for years and was expected to wear on until 2021, but at the urging of Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, the project has picked up pace and is slated to be finished by the end of the year.

"Within a year, all the buildings of the former Turin Olympic Village will be freed," Salvini vowed in January. "We want to give a quick solution to a problem that has been dragging on since 2013."

Some 183 migrants have been evacuated from the "blue building," with two more structures to clear, according to La Repubblica, earning the praise of Salvini.

"Forward with security and legality! After years of chatter, from words to deeds," Salvini tweeted on Monday.

The migrants are now in the custody of Civil Protection Department, which will work to process them and determine whether to resettle them elsewhere, or if other measures should be taken, La Repubblica reports.

Infowars Europe reported from the Turin Olympic Village last year, as it was situated just a stone’s throw across the railroad tracks from the NH Lingotto Hotel, site of the 2018 Bilderberg meeting of globalist elites.

Local Italian journalist Luca Donadel told Infowars Europe that the migrant village is essentially a ‘no-go zone,’ as police were generally unable or disinterested in enforcing the law there.

“It’s a huge public security problem because nobody can do anything about it,” Donadel explained.

“We’ve had several incidents where girls were passing by and were raped, and police can’t really do something about it. It’s very difficult to find out who the aggressors are and arrest them, because what can you do when you have 1,000 people who you know nothing about? They have no documents, nothing.”

