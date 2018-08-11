Italy Foreign Minister: Unchecked Immigration Leads to Chaos, Racism & Social Conflict

Uncontrolled immigration only leads to "chaos, racism, and social conflict," and the "only antidote" is regulated immigration policy, according to Italy's Foreign Minister.

“The only antidote to racism — and the Italians are anything but racist — is to return to a respect for laws and regulations, and monitor who enters and who leaves this country,” Matteo Salvini told La Nuova Bussola Quotidiana earlier this week.

Additionally, he said the Islamic presence within the country must be carefully monitored to preserve Italy's culture.

"The defense of our values and our identity requires regulation of the Islamic presence and Islamic organizations in Italy," Matteo said.

“It is evident that the fanatical interpretation of the Koran is incompatible with our values of freedom and with Christian values."

Unfortunately, some in the Catholic church don't understand the dangers Islam poses to Italy's safety and cultural identity.

“Here there is no intention to integrate, to dialogue,” he added. “Unfortunately, a certain type of Islam ghetto-izes itself and is incompatible with our society. And it amazes me that some within the Catholic hierarchy act as if they do not understand.”

