Coronavirus Cases Skyrocket in Italy

Seven people have now died in Italy after contracting coronavirus, and the country now has 229 confirmed cases, according to figures available at the time of this writing.

A 62-year-old patient with a history of prior illnesses was the seventh victim of the COVID-19 virus, which has exploded in Italy in a matter of days (there were only three confirmed cases of the virus four days ago.)

“The patient transferred from Lodigiano over the weekend had tested positive for the coronavirus swab and died this afternoon at the Sant'Anna hospital in Como,” La Repubblica reports.

“The 62-year-old resident of Castiglione d'Adda, who had already been dialysed, had a number of important past chronic diseases. He had contracted COVID-19 and had been transferred to the Como hospital on the night between Friday and Saturday.”

A map tracking COVID-19 infections in Italy with hourly updates on La Repubblica's website reflects a total of 229 cases in the country, with a concentration in the north of the country.

The region of Lombardy, which borders Switzerland, is currently reporting 172 cases - the most in Italy.

Italy's Minister of Economy and Finances has reportedly signed a decree suspending tax and fee obligations for individuals and business in the so-called 'red zone,' a collection of 11 municipalities which have been quarantined and locked down.

(PHOTO: Emanuele Cremaschi/Getty Images)