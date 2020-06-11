"It's a Foreign Ideology" - Polish President Vows to Ban LGBT Indoctrination in Schools

Polish President Andrzej Duda has vowed to ban LGBT propaganda from being taught in schools as part of a broader pro-family agenda he hopes to implement if elected to a second term in office.

During a gathering with supporters ahead of the June 28th presidential eletion, Duda signed a "Family Card" containing a raft of promises and proposals, including blocking the legalization of homosexual marriage and barring gay couples from adopting children in the conservative, Catholic nation.

“Parents are responsible for the sexual education of their children,” Duda told supporters. “It is not possible for any institutions to interfere in the way parents raise their children.”

“It’s a foreign ideology. There is no consent for this phenomenon to happen in our country in any way.”

The Family Card also contains a promise to protect the Rodzina 500 Plus program, a government assistance initiative designed to encourage traditional nuclear families to have more children.

According to the latest polling data from Politico, Duda maintains a sizeable 17-point lead over his closest competitor, Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski, who allowed LGBT education to be introduced into Warsaw schools.

In response to Duda's pledge, activists staged a "Rainbow Disco at the Palace" event where attendees were urged to blast music and dance in front of the Presidential Palace in Warsaw, according to Do Rzeczy.

(PHOTO: Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images)