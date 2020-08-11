Kayaks, Life Jackets Selling Fast at French Sports Store as Migrants Prep For Channel Crossing

A French sporting goods retailer is seeing huge sales of kayaks, life jackets, and other items at its Calais location as migrants prepare for journeys across the English Channel, according to reports.

A Decathalon superstore in the seaside city of Calais has reportedly been sold out of life vests at times, along with other products illegal migrants find useful in the Channel crossings, which are typically organized by human traffickers who demand large fees.

"There is a huge spike in demand at Decathlon for life-jackets, kayaks and sports rackets to use as oars," The Sun reports.

Over 4,000 migrants have crossed the Channel during 2020 - already a record-setting year for such activity with many months to go.

“Other people we’ve stayed with have bought jackets, rackets and kayaks here,” one migrant told The Sun.

“The Mafia control everything. We have to be ready for our trip so buy things here. If we’re not, someone else will take our place and we lose.”

Brexit architect Nigel Farage has single-handedly raised considerable awareness about the flood of migrants and human smugglers pouring across the English Channel, recently exposing the Channel migration crisis as an operation which both the U.K. and French governments are actively facilitating.

In a video report titled, "I caught the French Navy cheating," Farage and his team monitored a French naval ship shadowing a small boat laden with migrants as it crossed the Channel into British waters and was picked up by a U.K. Border Force vessel.

"They simply don't want you to know what the truth is," Farage said in late May. "I think the numbers that come over the course of the summer will justify the use of the word 'invasion.'"

"Twice in a week, we have caught the French navy acting as an escort for illegal migrants into British waters, and our Border Force... effectively being complicit in it."

Farage mostly recently exposed illegal migrants being housed in high-end hotels across the United Kingdom on the taxpayer dime.

(PHOTO: Gareth Fuller/PA Images via Getty Images)