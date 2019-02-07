Knife Crime Epidemic Sparks UK Leader to Push for More Police

Fatal stabbings in the UK have reached the nation’s highest level since records began in 1946, according to newly-released data from the Office of National Statistics.

The country’s top officials believe that increasing the number of police is key to solving the crisis, including Home Secretary Sajid Javid.

“We need more police on the streets,” said Javid. “There is money [to do that], only this week in parliament it was announced the biggest increase in police funding since 2010 - almost a billion extra pounds - and it will lead to thousands more police.”

“It is about action on many fronts.”

Correspondingly, last November, Javid triggered a call from law enforcement to bolster their ranks by 20,000 after he acknowledged that increased manpower via funding is significant in tackling what he calls the “disease” of knife crime.

"I think actually police numbers have to be an important part of the solution,” said Javid. “Let's not pretend that it's not.”

Additionally, Javid urged police to “put ethnicity aside” when implementing the controversial stop-and-search powers.

Furthermore, the nation’s capital London is the hotbed of such crimes and half of the perps are either children or teenagers.

Approximately 41% of those caught for knife crimes are aged between 15 and 19 and 8% range from 10 to 14, according to the chief superintendent of the Met’s Violent Crime Task Force.

“73% of knife offenders and 53% of victims were from a black or ethnic minority background,” said the chief.

Moreover, the Office of National Statistics admitted that the raw numbers are inadequate in fully-addressing the crime epidemic.

"There are likely to be important socio-economic factors in homicides that cannot be examined using Homicide Index data," said the report.

(PHOTO: John Stillwell - PA Images / Contributor / Getty)