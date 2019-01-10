Last Night in Sweden: 3 Explosions, Drive-by Shooting, Kidnapping, Arson

Sweden was rocked Wednesday night by a series of explosions, a drive-by shooting, a kidnapping, and a fire at an asylum residence, according to local media and police.

In Skåne County, three detonations over the span of four hours kept the 'bomb squad' very busy as a blast at an apartment building in Landskrona was followed by two more in nearby Malmö - one at a grocery store and another at an industrial garage.

Pictures taken at the grocery site show extensive damage to storefront.

"It turns out the Swedish bomb squad needs more resources," said journalist Peter Sweden. "Tonight there was another explosion in the city of Malmö, a grocery store was bombed. But the Swedish bomb squad was already occupied dealing with a bombing at an apartment in a different city."

In Värnamo, an exchange of gunfire between vehicles led to the arrest of five suspects under suspicion of attempted murder.

"Several people who were in a car on Malmövägen had been shot at from another car," Fria Tider reports. "During the subsequent operation, the police managed to stop three cars at different locations in the Värnamo area, which could be put in connection with the shooting."

In Töreboda, police are investigating arson after a fire broke out at an asylum residence.

Some 40 residents were evacuated from the building and taken to a nearby parish home, according to a police report.

In Falun, a 15-year-old boy was kidnapped by a man with a baseball bat who demanded a ransom from the boy's parents under threat of physical harm.

"The search led police to an address where they suspected the boy was," Expressen reports. "After work by the police negotiator, a man in his 30s was arrested by prosecutors."

"The perpetrator is said to have demanded money not to hit the boy with a baseball bat."

