Libyan Migrant Arrested In Rape of 10-Year-Old In Malmö, Sweden

A 30-year-old Libyan migrant has been arrested following the rape of a 10-year-old girl in Malmö, Sweden, according to local media.

The attack reportedly took place last Thursday near a bicycle shop in Malmö, where the suspect, identified as “Mohammed,” allegedly subjected the young girl to a “serious violent crime,” Fria Tider reports.

Mohammed is a citizen of Libya, and has been arrested or charged in connection with multiple sexual assaults since arriving in Sweden in 2009, including one involving a 14-year-old girl and another in which he was armed with a knife, according to Kvälls Posten.

He also has prior convictions for robbery and assault.

Swedish outlet Sydsvenskan reports that the man has confessed to the crime and is now being psychologically evaluated.

As Fria Tider notes, multiple aforementioned Swedish outlets fail to cite the suspect’s nationality or name.

Malmö is Sweden's third-largest city and generally considered its most "multicultural."

"In 2017, approximately over half of Malmö's population had at least one parent born abroad," Sputnik reports. "The Danish diaspora has historically been the largest, but has in recent years been overtaken by Iraqis, people from the former Yugoslavia and the Horn of Africa."

Malmö has also seen a surge in crime in recent years, ranging from grenade and firebombing attacks, to rape and gang violence -- a reality even mainstream media has been forced to acknowledge.

As Paul Joseph Watson of Infowars reported last year, Malmö is statistically one of the most dangerous cities in Western Europe.

(PHOTO: PONTUS STENBERG/AFP/Getty Images)