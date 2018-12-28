Acid Attacks Rock London

Two victims were hospitalized in separate acid attacks in London on the same day.

A 21-year-old man was brought to hospital after an assault in northeast London that also left him with cuts to his hands, presumably inflicted by a knife, according to police.

“Officers attended and found a 21-year-old man who had been assaulted, with a corrosive substance thrown over his face,” Metropolitan police said.

“The man has been taken to an east London hospital. His injuries are not being treated as life-threatening or life-changing.”

No suspects have been apprehended at the time of this writing.

Hours later, a 29-year-old man was rushed to hospital after a burning liquid was thrown on him in Tower Hamlets, London.

“We're dealing with an incident at around 5.40pm in which a substance, believed to be ammonia, was thrown at a 29-yr-old man in the area of Roman Rd, E3,” Tower Hamlets police tweeted. “The victim was taken to hospital. Thankfully we understand injuries are not serious. Investigation is underway; no arrest yet.”

London is now considered the “acid attack capital of the world” after a six-fold increase of the barbaric practice since 2012, and over 2,000 such attacks in the last three years alone.

(PHOTO: John Thorne / Flickr)

Mass censorship of conservatives, libertarians and nationalists is exploding.  Please subscribe to our newsletter so we can still deliver to you our latest, breaking news!

London, acid attack, UK, Scotland Yard
Author image

About Dan Lyman

Dan Lyman serves as a foreign correspondent for Infowars.
  • Europe