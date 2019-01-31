Machete Attack at UK McDonald’s

A 47-year-old man has been taken to hospital with wounds to the face following an attack by a machete-wielding man at a McDonald’s in Sheffield, England, according to police and local media.

The suspect, 21, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, possession of a knife or bladed article and possession of drugs, according to South Yorkshire Police.

UPDATE: A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, possession of a knife or bladed article and possession of drugs following the incident on Sheffield High Street this morning https://t.co/nGyGFHCGxi pic.twitter.com/DYO0igx5k6 — SouthYorkshirePolice (@syptweet) January 31, 2019

Photos from the scene depict a large blade lying next to a suspect being apprehended by police.

Pictures show a man being detained by police outside McDonalds in #Sheffield City Centre after the machete attack this morning.



Photo credit: James Martin pic.twitter.com/GcwNQU27qT — Hallam FM News (@hallamfmnews) January 31, 2019

Ambulance has turned up .... pic.twitter.com/9gr5ii9Bvs — Julie (@mrst43) January 31, 2019

Eyewitnesses say the assailant entered the restaurant at approximately 9:30am and slashed his victim unprovoked.

A man with a bloodied face and a head bandage was seen being escorted from the McDonald’s by emergency medical personnel.

A man wielding a machete has been arrested by police in Sheffield on suspicion of attempted murder, possession of a knife or bladed article and possession of drugs. A 47-year-old suffered non-life threatening injuries and has been taken to hospital by ambulance. pic.twitter.com/3kluXuAoGb — talkRADIO (@talkRADIO) January 31, 2019

“It was a sword. We were so scared. We thought he was going kill everyone,” one woman told the Sun. “The first thing I thought was it was terrorism.”

Police say they have already ruled out terrorism as a motive.

"I turned around and there was a man in the doorway shouting with a large machete in his hand and a man staggering in front of him with lots of blood running down his face," another witness told BBC.

The attack comes days after a man wielding an ax or hammer chased terrified shoppers in a London Tesco in an incident captured on CCTV.

(PHOTO: mrst43 / Twitter)