Watch: Police Taser Machete-Wielding Man in London

A man wielding a machete at a London train station was tasered and arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and possessing an offensive weapon, according to police.

Shocked commuters observed the man 'ranting' and brandishing a massive blade before police neutralized him on the platform at Tulse Hill.

"What the actual f**k is going on in London??? Just witnessed a man at Tulse Hill station running around chasing people with a machete!" wrote Twitter user Xara Pandora, who shared footage from the scene.

What the actual fuck is going on in London??? Just witnessed a man at Tulse Hill station running around chasing people with a machete! #TulseHill pic.twitter.com/X7t9BKap21 — Xara Pandora (@xarapandapop) January 14, 2019

"Women screaming and [the] station [is] in small chaos as a guy at Tulse Hill Station has just been tasered by police after running around with a machete," wrote user Daniel Roberts. "Must of had more than one weapon though as police seem to have multiple evidence bags."

@BBCNews @SkyNews @LBC women screaming and station in small chaos as a guy at Tulse Hill Station has just been tasered by #police after running around with a machete. 😐 must of had more than one weapon though as police seem to have multiple evidence bags. pic.twitter.com/SozVJ4XIej — Daniel Roberts (@the1dan) January 14, 2019

The suspect is reportedly 59-years-old and has been 'sectioned' under the Mental Health Act.

(SCREENSHOTS: Xara Pandora / Twitter)