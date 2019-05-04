May Day Protests: Paris Riot Police Probed Over 'Assault' Videos

French authorities opened an investigation into riot police over several incidents of alleged violence towards May Day protesters in Paris, France.

Videos showing clashes between protesters and police were widely shared on social media, including instances where police appeared to use force excessively.

From BBC:

"Inspectors are investigating each incident at the request of Paris police chief Didier Lallement, reports say."

"Interior minister Christophe Castaner said 'there will be punishment' if any officers are found to be at fault."

Wednesday's May Day protests were especially violent with the introduction of far-left "Black Bloc" militants to the Yellow Vest demonstrations.

allo @Place_Beauvau - c'est pour un signalement - 748



Images difficiles. Un policier manie sa matraque télescopique dans le pantalon d'un manifestant maîtrisé au sol.



Paris, Bd du Montparnasse métro Vavin,, #1erMai, 14h38, source : vidéo reçue par courriel. pic.twitter.com/RH3pIzENer — David Dufresne (@davduf) May 2, 2019

Police used tear gas and water cannons while the violent element of the protesters hurled rocks and glass bottles.

MAY DAY: Dozens of masked & hooded self-proclaimed anarchists clashed with riot police in Paris on Wednesday, burning bins, smashing property and hurling projectiles, appearing to hijack a May Day rally that was intended to protest French Pres. Emmanuel Macron's policies. pic.twitter.com/DpWaKaqwki — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) May 1, 2019

Around 7,400 police were deployed in Paris, and they made 380 arrests. Thirty-eight people were wounded, including 14 police, Reuters reported.

(Image Credits: Shay Horse/NurPhoto via Getty Images)