May Day Protests: Paris Riot Police Probed Over 'Assault' Videos

French authorities opened an investigation into riot police over several incidents of alleged violence towards May Day protesters in Paris, France.
Videos showing clashes between protesters and police were widely shared on social media, including instances where police appeared to use force excessively.
From BBC:
"Inspectors are investigating each incident at the request of Paris police chief Didier Lallement, reports say."
"Interior minister Christophe Castaner said 'there will be punishment' if any officers are found to be at fault."
Wednesday's May Day protests were especially violent with the introduction of far-left "Black Bloc" militants to the Yellow Vest demonstrations.
Police used tear gas and water cannons while the violent element of the protesters hurled rocks and glass bottles.
Around 7,400 police were deployed in Paris, and they made 380 arrests. Thirty-eight people were wounded, including 14 police, Reuters reported.
(Image Credits: Shay Horse/NurPhoto via Getty Images)