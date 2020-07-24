Migrant Camp Population Explodes Along Paris Canal

The number of migrants illegally camped along a canal in the Paris suburbs has exploded to over 1,000, with activists predicting there will soon be 1,500.

An encampment on the banks of the Saint-Denis canal in Aubervilliers has reportedly grown from approximately 400 inhabitants to around 1,000 in the past month.

"And by August, there will be at least 1,500 of them," General Pierre Henry, director of France Land of Asylum, told InfoMigrants. "It's always the same thing. We've been going in circles for years.”

Another NGO coordinator in Paris says the camp “has grown steadily since it was set up in mid-May. Until then, migrants who set up their tents under the Stains bridge were systematically dislodged by police.”

Activists attribute the increasing number of ‘campers’ to a surge of migrants arriving from other stopover points in Europe - namely, Afghans traveling onward from Greece, and Somalis and Sudanese who first reached Italy.

Other factors reportedly impacting the rise in inhabitants include coronavirus-related slowdowns at asylum agencies and government offices, as well as job losses among foreign workers.

Estimates indicate just 20 percent of the migrants in the camp are "recognized refugees."

Large illegal migrant camps have plagued Paris for years, as Infowars Europe has reported.

In 2018, the popular ‘Grand Paris’ running event was canceled due to thousands of migrants establishing a sprawling encampment on the race route.

(PHOTO: FRANCOIS GUILLOT/AFP via Getty Images)