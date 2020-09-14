Migrant Sex Predator Arrested For Rape, Torture of Female Student in France

A male migrant with a lengthy criminal record and multiple deportation orders was arrested in the brutal rape and torture of a 20-year-old university student at her apartment in Angers, France, according to reports.

The woman had returned home after her first day of classes on August 31 when the suspect forced entry into her flat and proceeded to strangle, beat, and rape his victim during an ordeal that lasted for approximately three hours.

After the suspect eventually left, the woman went to the police to file a report.

Authorities were able to track the suspect down due to a distinct tattoo, and DNA samples have also been taken and sent to a crime lab for further confirmation.

“The thirty-something, already convicted at least six times since 2018 for break-ins, insults and rebellion, has also served sentences for sexual exhibitions and sexual assault, including that of a disabled person at the University Hospital of Angers,” Le Figaro reports.

“Finally, two five-year bans from French territory were pronounced against him in 2018 and 2019.”

Despite multiple deportation orders, attempts to evict the foreign criminal from French soil have failed due to the fact that he was born in Yugoslavia, which no longer exists.

The man reportedly claims to be a "Kosovar national," but does not possess any supporting documents and the government of Kosovo has not recognized him as a citizen.

Attempts to confirm the man's identity with authorities in Serbia and Macedonia have produced similar results.

“Serbia and Macedonia were also contacted and responded negatively. In the absence of countries to accept him, it was not possible to enforce the judicial decision,” said local prosecutor Éric Bouillard.

"He was born in 1987 in a country called Yugoslavia. It is not easy to escort people back to countries that are or have been at war. It is the same for Eritrea. Vietnam sometimes does not respond at all.”

A variety of roadblocks can make the removal of illegal migrants from E.U. countries a difficult task, particularly where there is little political will to do.

In one recent case, a Tunisian man suspected of intentionally damaging at least 38 cars in Belgium was released by police and ordered to leave the country - but could not do so due to coronavirus-related travel restrictions.

The Belgian Immigration Office has revealed that just 8.5 percent of migrants ordered to exit the country actually do.

