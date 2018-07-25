Migrant Sex Predator Preys on 13 Women, Says “Nobody Told Me This Is Wrong”

After confessing to the sexual assault of at least 13 women, a migrant sex predator said he did so because “nobody told me this is wrong.”

The Egyptian migrant spent years groping women and masturbating in front of them on a subway line in Germany, with a recent occurrence on Feb. 17 on which he grabbed a woman “from behind under the dress, while at the same time satisfying himself,” according to the court.

“In Egypt, things like that happen a lot, they do not punish them,” he told the court. “I do not know any laws. There was no police in my village.”

“Nobody told me this is wrong.”

The migrant was finally caught thanks to police surveillance cam footage.

This story brings to mind the migrant who avoided jail in Sweden last year after anally raping a teen because he “couldn’t understand no.”

The Hovrätten (royal court) of Western Sweden said the formerly-convicted Iraqi had “suspected ADHD,” which, according to the court, gave him “difficulties in interpreting and interacting with other people as well as recognizing the standards he is expected to live up to.”

This despite video evidence of the girl resisting and repeatedly saying “no” during the sexual assault – and despite evidence indicating the girl was blackmailed by the migrant who reportedly threatened to harass her family.

The court sided with the migrant even further by suggesting the girl’s repeated “no” only pertained to forced anal sex, which the judges somehow did not consider rape.

Over the past several years, migrants convicted of sex crimes have received relatively light sentences - if they’re not outright exonerated like the above example - which critics have blasted as the primary factor behind the rise of sex crimes in Western Europe.