Migrant Suspected of Raping Italian Coronavirus Nurse In Broad Daylight

A nurse was allegedly raped by an African migrant at a bus stop in Naples, Italy, after a shift treating coronavirus patients, according to reports.

The brutal attack reportedly lasted for nearly 45 minutes as the woman cried for help to no avail.

The victim, 48, says she was waiting at the deserted Corso Arnaldo Lucci Metropark bus stop at approximately 3pm when the suspect, an illegal migrant from Senegal, jumped over a fence came sprinting at her.

Assuming he was planning to rob her, she says she offered him her purse.

Instead, the man threw her to the ground and put his hand over her mouth.

“He put his hands everywhere and got angry because I was defending myself,” she told La Repubblica. “He kept repeating, ‘Let me do what I want or I’ll kill you. Stand still and don’t scream.’”

“He was double my size and all his weight was on my back. He got angry because my jeans were too tight and he couldn’t take them off."

The victim says the man continued his assault even after she told him she was pregnant, and that she feared for her life as he repeatedly choked her.

“They use drones to find people who go to the beach despite the Covid emergency. Why don’t they use them to prevent these and other attacks?” she said.

The prolonged attack finally ended when a bus arrived and the driver and armed forces intervened.

“The police - who watched the CCTV footage back - took the woman to the hospital and informed her husband. The nurse says she hasn't yet gone back to work,” the Daily Mail reports.

“She added that her husband feels guilty and helpless for not being able to protect her and the trauma has overwhelmed the whole family.”

The suspect was taken into custody at the scene.

(PHOTO: MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images)