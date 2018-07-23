Migrant Suspected In Rape of 13-Year-Old Swedish Girl

A Syrian migrant is suspected by police to have raped a 13-year-old girl in Sweden.

Police responded to a call on a beach in Örkelljunga where football players helped subdue the 16-year-old suspect after he allegedly raped the young teen, local media reports.

"On the spot was a football team that was in some form of training camp," said police spokesman Calle Persson. "Some of the players and parents, along with other witnesses, helped restrain the perpetrator until the police eventually arrived."

Law enforcement were able to identify the suspect after he provided a local address, also discovering that he is a Syrian citizen.

The victim and her alleged attacker were taken to hospital to treat possible injuries and collect evidence.

"We make sure to get a female colleague with training to question children who have been victims of crime," Persson said.

Upon the completion of a preliminary investigation, prosecutors will determine if the Syrian is to be arrested and charged.

Sweden has become infamous for a rise in sexual assaults predominantly carried out by men with migration backgrounds, with some calling it the 'rape capital of the West.'

Concerns over immigration policy and a spike in related crime are propelling 'right wing' parties to ever-increasing levels of popularity.

"Not long ago, we were one of the world’s best countries,” asserts William Hahne, deputy chairman of Alternative For Sweden party. “We were known for being a safe and prosperous society, but now Sweden is more famous for rape and exporting terror. Abroad we are a horrific example - and politicians and the media continue to shut us up because immigration is destroying our society.”

(PHOTO: Moralist / Wikimedia Commons)